Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.88). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.