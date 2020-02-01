Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.88). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

