Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 7,693,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. Envista has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.