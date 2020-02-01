Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,301 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Man Group plc bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 724,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 88,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.