Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,757,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,690 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 925,472 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 335,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.