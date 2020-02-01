Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS EQFN remained flat at $$12.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Equitable Financial has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

