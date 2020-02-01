Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS EQFN remained flat at $$12.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Equitable Financial has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
