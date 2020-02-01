Essentia (ESS) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Essentia has a market capitalization of $308,238.00 and approximately $28,685.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.88 or 0.05889828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.