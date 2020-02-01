Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $295.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $320.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.14.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $309.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.38. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

