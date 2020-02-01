Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.47 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $265.37 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.38. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.