Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Euronav has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

