Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 383.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.