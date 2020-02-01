Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Cap of $125,047.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $125,047.00 and approximately $270,450.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.88 or 0.05889828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

