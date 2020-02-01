EvenCoin Trading Up 3.7% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $234,790.00 and approximately $530,238.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00313542 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

