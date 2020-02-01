Evercore ISI Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 61.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.57 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

