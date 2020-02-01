EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $47,895.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

