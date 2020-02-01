EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.01.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 231,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $329,760. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EVO Payments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

