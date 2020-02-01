ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $288,993.00 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

