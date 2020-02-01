Exosis Market Capitalization Achieves $51,621.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $51,621.00 and approximately $27,078.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exosis has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01949581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.04037434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00785125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00693613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 498,442 coins and its circulating supply is 333,442 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

