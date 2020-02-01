Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPE. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

