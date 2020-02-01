Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.32, 1,221,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,047,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.30.

The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

