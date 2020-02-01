EXRNchain (EXRN) Price Reaches $0.0000

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Hotbit. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.16 million and $8,594.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05843053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035180 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a token. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.