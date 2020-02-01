Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.