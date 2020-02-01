Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Facebook from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.01.

FB stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

