Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.