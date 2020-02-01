Facebook’s (FB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

