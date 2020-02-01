Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.00.

NYSE:FICO traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $216.98 and a 1 year high of $420.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.29 and a 200-day moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

