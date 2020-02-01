Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS.

NYSE:FICO traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $216.98 and a twelve month high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

