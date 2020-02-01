FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FANUY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 372,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.29. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

