Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,038,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 3,801,124 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

