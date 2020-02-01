FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,911.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

