FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.64. 3,285,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 688.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

