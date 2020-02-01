Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 211.43 ($2.78).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 139.10 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $818.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.81. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

