Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,822. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

