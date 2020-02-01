FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Given Media Sentiment Score of -4.00

News articles about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

