Financial Survey: POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) & WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLYMETAL INTL/S N/A N/A N/A WEIR GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

POLYMETAL INTL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WEIR GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEIR GRP PLC/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLYMETAL INTL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 WEIR GRP PLC/S 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

POLYMETAL INTL/S has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEIR GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WEIR GRP PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLYMETAL INTL/S $1.88 billion 4.02 $354.00 million $0.79 20.38 WEIR GRP PLC/S $3.27 billion 1.34 $24.03 million $0.63 14.29

POLYMETAL INTL/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEIR GRP PLC/S. WEIR GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLYMETAL INTL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POLYMETAL INTL/S beats WEIR GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl project located in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The Oil & Gas segment offers products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The company offers its products under the Allen Steam Turbines, Aspir, Atwood & Morrill, AutoTork, Batley Valve, BDK, Begemann, Blakeborough, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, FusionCast, Gabbioneta, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hopkinsons, Hydrau-Flo, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Mathena, Multiflo, Novatech, Roto-Jet, Sarasin-RSBD, Seaboard, SEBIM, SPM, Stampede, Synertrex, Tricentric, Trio, Vulco, Warman, WEMCO, and WSP brand names. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.