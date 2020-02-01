FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON BOTB remained flat at $GBX 445 ($5.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $2.00. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

