Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.48

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.48 and traded as high as $23.70. Finning International shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 168,269 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $158,031 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

