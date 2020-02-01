First Advantage Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:FABK)

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of FABK opened at $28.20 on Friday. First Advantage Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.
First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile
