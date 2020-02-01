First Advantage Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:FABK)

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FABK opened at $28.20 on Friday. First Advantage Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

