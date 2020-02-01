First American Trust FSB Buys Shares of 863 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.