First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

First Bank has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FRBA opened at $10.70 on Friday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

