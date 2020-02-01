First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.21. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

