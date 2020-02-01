First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

