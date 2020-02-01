First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,894 shares of company stock worth $212,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 340,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

