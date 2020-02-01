First Merchants Corp Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.