First Merchants Corp Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 776,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,469,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

