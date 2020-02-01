First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,084,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 579,729 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000.

MOO stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

