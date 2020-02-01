First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corteva were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last ninety days.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.