First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million.

FLIC opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

