First Quadrant L P CA Sells 356 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 770,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

