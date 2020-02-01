First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.41, 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

