First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.13, 16,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 718,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.